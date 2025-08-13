Kidnapped a farmer and demanded $70,000: active and former military personnel detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, law enforcement officers detained a company commander and a former serviceman suspected of kidnapping a local farmer, beating him, and extorting $70,000 for his release.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Eastern Region, together with the police, exposed a group of individuals suspected of a series of serious crimes – unlawful imprisonment, extortion, and illegal seizure of a vehicle.

According to the investigation, in July 2025, in the urban-type settlement of Hubynykha, a company commander of one of the military units and a former serviceman attacked a local farmer. Using physical violence, they handcuffed him and took him in his own car to a neighboring region. There, the attackers demanded $70,000 from the victim for his freedom.

After receiving the money, the attackers bought a car and spent part of the funds. During searches, law enforcement officers seized mobile phones, starter packs, clothes, part of the cash, and the car bought with the victim's money.

Both men were detained in accordance with Articles 208 and 615 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. They have already been notified of suspicion, and a motion for their detention has been filed.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing under the procedural guidance of the Dnipro Special Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense, and investigators are checking the involvement of the detainees in other similar crimes.

