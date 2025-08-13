$41.430.02
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

755mm
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
Kidnapped a farmer and demanded $70,000: active and former military personnel detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Active and former military personnel were detained in the Dnipropetrovsk region. They are suspected of kidnapping a farmer, beating him, and extorting $70,000 for his release.

Kidnapped a farmer and demanded $70,000: active and former military personnel detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, law enforcement officers detained a company commander and a former serviceman suspected of kidnapping a local farmer, beating him, and extorting $70,000 for his release.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Eastern Region, together with the police, exposed a group of individuals suspected of a series of serious crimes – unlawful imprisonment, extortion, and illegal seizure of a vehicle.

According to the investigation, in July 2025, in the urban-type settlement of Hubynykha, a company commander of one of the military units and a former serviceman attacked a local farmer. Using physical violence, they handcuffed him and took him in his own car to a neighboring region. There, the attackers demanded $70,000 from the victim for his freedom.

After receiving the money, the attackers bought a car and spent part of the funds. During searches, law enforcement officers seized mobile phones, starter packs, clothes, part of the cash, and the car bought with the victim's money.

Both men were detained in accordance with Articles 208 and 615 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. They have already been notified of suspicion, and a motion for their detention has been filed.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing under the procedural guidance of the Dnipro Special Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense, and investigators are checking the involvement of the detainees in other similar crimes.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast