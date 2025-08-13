Cyberpolice exposed a fraudulent group that extorted money "to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine" on behalf of the Regional Military Administration

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 8332 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 18444 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 14136 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 24656 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 41441 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 29747 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 59540 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 82216 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 52123 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 94370 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.9m/s
39%
756mm
Popular news
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhotoAugust 13, 02:17 AM • 39018 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhotoAugust 13, 02:50 AM • 34944 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 33878 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 13267 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideo07:26 AM • 24678 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 18469 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 24674 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 41454 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 59545 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 36751 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Friedrich Merz
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 14019 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 34638 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 20738 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 28310 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 127320 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
Diia (service)
Pantsir missile system
Kh-59

Cyberpolice exposed a fraudulent group that extorted money "to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine" on behalf of the Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The criminals extorted money from businesses under the guise of donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using fake messages on behalf of the heads of the Regional Military Administrations. One of the suspects has been detained and faces up to 8 years in prison.

Cyberpolice exposed a fraudulent group that extorted money "to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine" on behalf of the Regional Military Administration

The Cyberpolice stopped the activities of a group that sent fake messages and emails to enterprises on behalf of the heads of regional administrations, extorting money under the guise of donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The attackers created fake documents and fake accounts in messengers to convince recipients of the legitimacy of the messages. To credit funds, they used bank cards and accounts registered to straw persons.

During a search of one of the suspects in Kyiv, the police seized mobile phones, bank and SIM cards used in the criminal activity. Investigators informed the man of suspicion of fraud; he faces up to 8 years in prison. By court decision, he is under house arrest.

The Cyberpolice is identifying other members of the group and the amount of damage caused. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, noted that at the beginning of the year he had already warned about fraudsters who were using his name and urged citizens not to transfer funds to suspicious accounts.

Today I can report: the cyberpolice detained one of the members of this criminal group. For greater persuasiveness, they created fake documents and a fake Telegram account

- Kiper stated.

He thanked the operatives, investigators, and prosecutors for their professional work.

Recall

A Kyiv resident created fraudulent Telegram channels of "heads of regional military administrations," where he indicated account details for money transfers. The suspect managed to receive at least 600,000 hryvnias, although officials had previously warned not to respond to unofficial and fraudulent requests.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Kyiv