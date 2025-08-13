Cyberpolice exposed a fraudulent group that extorted money "to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine" on behalf of the Regional Military Administration

The Cyberpolice stopped the activities of a group that sent fake messages and emails to enterprises on behalf of the heads of regional administrations, extorting money under the guise of donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The attackers created fake documents and fake accounts in messengers to convince recipients of the legitimacy of the messages. To credit funds, they used bank cards and accounts registered to straw persons.

During a search of one of the suspects in Kyiv, the police seized mobile phones, bank and SIM cards used in the criminal activity. Investigators informed the man of suspicion of fraud; he faces up to 8 years in prison. By court decision, he is under house arrest.

The Cyberpolice is identifying other members of the group and the amount of damage caused. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, noted that at the beginning of the year he had already warned about fraudsters who were using his name and urged citizens not to transfer funds to suspicious accounts.

Today I can report: the cyberpolice detained one of the members of this criminal group. For greater persuasiveness, they created fake documents and a fake Telegram account - Kiper stated.

He thanked the operatives, investigators, and prosecutors for their professional work.

Recall

A Kyiv resident created fraudulent Telegram channels of "heads of regional military administrations," where he indicated account details for money transfers. The suspect managed to receive at least 600,000 hryvnias, although officials had previously warned not to respond to unofficial and fraudulent requests.