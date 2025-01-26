Kia recalls more than 80 thousand vehicles in the US due to electrical wiring failure

South Korean car manufacturer KIA is recalling thousands of its U.S. vehicles because of malfunctioning airbags due to damaged wiring. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Kia America is recalling 80,255 Niro EV, Plug-in Hybrid and Hybrid vehicles in the United States.

This is because airbags and seatbelts don't deploy properly, and airbags that deploy unintentionally can increase the risk of injury in an accident.

This was reported by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Recall

Kia will recall 22,883 Kia EV9 electric vehicles for the 2024-25 model year.

The company says that some of these vehicles are missing the bolts that secure the second and third row seats, and therefore “may not restrain the occupant properly in certain collisions, increasing the risk of injury.” The Kia EV9, set to launch in 2023, is the manufacturer's first three-row electric SUV.