Khmelnytskyi region attacked by Russia: houses damaged in Kamianets-Podilskyi district
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kamianets-Podilskyi district of Khmelnytskyi Oblast, as a result of a night attack, ceilings, facades, and windows in 20 private houses were damaged. There are no dead or injured, the extent of the damage is being assessed.
Khmelnytskyi region suffered a night attack by the Russian Federation, 20 houses were damaged in Kamianets-Podilskyi district, Serhiy Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.
As a result of the night attack, ceilings, facades and windows in 20 private houses in Kamianets-Podilskyi district were partially damaged. The extent of the damage is being determined. There are no dead or injured.
Information is being clarified.
