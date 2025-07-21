$41.750.12
Khmelnytskyi region attacked by Russia: houses damaged in Kamianets-Podilskyi district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5116 views

In the Kamianets-Podilskyi district of Khmelnytskyi Oblast, as a result of a night attack, ceilings, facades, and windows in 20 private houses were damaged. There are no dead or injured, the extent of the damage is being assessed.

Khmelnytskyi region attacked by Russia: houses damaged in Kamianets-Podilskyi district

Khmelnytskyi region suffered a night attack by the Russian Federation, 20 houses were damaged in Kamianets-Podilskyi district, Serhiy Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the night attack, ceilings, facades and windows in 20 private houses in Kamianets-Podilskyi district were partially damaged. The extent of the damage is being determined. There are no dead or injured.

- Tiurin wrote.

Information is being clarified.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
