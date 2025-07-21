Khmelnytskyi region attacked by Russia: houses damaged in Kamianets-Podilskyi district

Khmelnytskyi region suffered a night attack by the Russian Federation, 20 houses were damaged in Kamianets-Podilskyi district, Serhiy Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the night attack, ceilings, facades and windows in 20 private houses in Kamianets-Podilskyi district were partially damaged. The extent of the damage is being determined. There are no dead or injured. - Tiurin wrote.

Information is being clarified.

Massive Russian attack on Prykarpattia: hits and casualties reported