Massive Russian attack on Prykarpattia: hits and casualties reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2632 views

The enemy launched a massive attack on Prykarpattia, with hits and casualties reported. Debris damaged residential buildings in the Ivano-Frankivsk community and caused destruction in the Horodenka community.

Massive Russian attack on Prykarpattia: hits and casualties reported

Ivano-Frankivsk region suffered a massive Russian strike overnight, with hits and casualties, consequences recorded in two communities, reported on Monday the head of Ivano-Frankivsk OVA Svitlana Onyshchuk on Telegram, writes UNN

Night attack on Prykarpattia: today the enemy launched a massive strike on the region. Hits were recorded. Unfortunately, there are casualties

- Onyshchuk reported.

According to her, residential buildings were damaged in the Ivano-Frankivsk community due to falling debris. Destruction was recorded in the Horodenka community.

She also indicated that debris falling in open areas was recorded. "If you find them, under no circumstances pick them up! Call the relevant services," emphasized the head of the OVA.

"All relevant services are involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling," Onyshchuk indicated.

Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion21.07.25, 06:31 • 62389 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
