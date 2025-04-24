Khmelnytskyi region: as a result of the Russian attack, there is damage and two injured, including a child

In the Khmelnytskyi region, two people were injured in a Russian attack, including a minor, houses, a gas distribution point and a summer площадка park were damaged, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhiy Tyurin reported in Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.

Tonight, during the "Air Alert" signal, two people were injured as a result of an enemy Russian attack. One man suffered a minor leg injury and was taken to hospital. Also, a minor suffered a cut to her leg with glass. Her condition is satisfactory, and hospitalization was not required - Tyurin wrote.

As a result of the enemy attack, according to him, a fire broke out, which was extinguished by the SES units. "A gas distribution point (without interruption of gas supply), roofs of two residential buildings, windows and doors in five apartments of an apartment building were damaged. Damage to the summer площадkа of the park of culture and recreation was also recorded," Tyurin said.

"No information about the dead has been received," he said.

