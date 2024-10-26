Khmelnytsky without electricity after Russian attack: 8 “Shahed” downed by air defense forces
In Khmelnytsky district, 4 settlements were left without electricity supply due to an enemy attack. A hotel and houses were damaged, no one was injured, and air defense forces shot down 8 drones.
In the Khmelnytsky region, as a result of an enemy attack, there is a partial power outage in 4 settlements of the Khmelnytsky district, including the regional center. There were no casualties, said the head of the RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, reports UNN.
The attack resulted in partial power outages in 4 settlements of Khmelnytsky district, including the regional center. The attack damaged a hotel room and windows in two buildings. The following services are working at the scene
According to him, the power company is doing everything it can to supply power to all consumers as soon as possible.
No civilians were injured or killed.
According to Tyurin, during air raids in Khmelnytskyi, our air defense forces shot down 8 Shahed UAVs.
Earlier, a series of explosions was reported in Khmelnytsky region.