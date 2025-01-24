Khmelnytsky region: quarantine in educational institutions introduced in Netishyn

In Netishyn, Khmelnytsky region, quarantine has been introduced in educational institutions due to the complication of the epidemiological situation. This was reported by the Executive Committee of the Netishyn City Council, UNN reports.

"Due to the complication of the epidemiological situation in the city, according to the decision of the pedagogical council of the Harmony gymnasium, the institution was transferred to distance learning on Friday, January 24," the statement said.

In addition, from Monday, January 27, to Friday, January 31, students of the lyceum, Energia and Erudite gymnasiums, and out-of-school education institutions will also be able to study remotely.

Cultural events and group classes in cultural institutions are also restricted.

