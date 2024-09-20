Kherson region: two men injured in Russian drone attack

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 71913 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times
February 28, 08:14 PM

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 45426 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on
February 28, 08:20 PM

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 33553 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute
February 28, 08:35 PM

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 62587 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 33553 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 181509 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189446 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179222 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206410 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195116 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145798 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145396 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149812 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140987 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157636 views
Kherson region: two men injured in Russian drone attack
February 20, 2024

Kherson region: two men injured in Russian drone attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12267 views

In Kindiytsia, Kherson region, two men were injured as a result of an explosive drop from a Russian drone. The victims, aged 62 and 64, were taken to hospital with leg injuries.

In Kindiytsia, Kherson region, two men were injured as a result of an explosive drop from a Russian drone, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

In Kindiytsia, two people in the street were injured when explosives were dropped from a Russian drone. The men, aged 62 and 64, suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs

- RMA said.

Both men were reportedly taken to a hospital for medical care.

Russian army shells two villages in Kherson region at night and in the morning: one injured and one damaged20.09.24, 10:43 • 12940 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast

