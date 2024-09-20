Kherson region: two men injured in Russian drone attack
In Kindiytsia, Kherson region, two men were injured as a result of an explosive drop from a Russian drone. The victims, aged 62 and 64, were taken to hospital with leg injuries.
In Kindiytsia, Kherson region, two men were injured as a result of an explosive drop from a Russian drone, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
In Kindiytsia, two people in the street were injured when explosives were dropped from a Russian drone. The men, aged 62 and 64, suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs
Both men were reportedly taken to a hospital for medical care.
