Kherson region: two men injured in Russian drone attack

In Kindiytsia, two people in the street were injured when explosives were dropped from a Russian drone. The men, aged 62 and 64, suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs - RMA said.

Both men were reportedly taken to a hospital for medical care.

