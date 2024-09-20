Russian army shells two villages in Kherson region at night and in the morning: one injured and one damaged

On the night of September 20, Russian troops attacked the village of Blahovishchenske in the Kherson community, injuring a man. Also this morning, the village of Tomina Balka came under enemy attack, and there are damages. This was reported on Friday by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

At night, the village of Blahovishchenske of the Kherson community came under attack by the occupiers. A 35-year-old man who was in the yard of his house was injured - said the RMA.

The victim reportedly suffered from an explosive injury and contusion. Doctors on the spot provided the victim with the necessary medical care.

In addition, this morning, Russians attacked Tomina Balka of the Bilozerka community with artillery.

The enemy shelled a residential area, damaging at least three houses.

Fortunately, there were no casualties among the locals.

russian troops attack Kherson region: 5 wounded and significant destruction