Kherson region: three dead and 10 wounded in 24 hours due to Russian attacks, a patrol officer among the injured

Over the past day, 3 people were killed and 10 others wounded in Kherson region due to shelling by Russian troops, in particular, at night the enemy attacked Kherson, killing a person and wounding two others, including a patrol policewoman, and in the morning two more people were wounded in the region due to enemy strikes, the Kherson RMA and the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on January 15, around 23:30, the Russian military used a drone to launch another attack on the Dniprovsky district of Kherson.

"A 38-year-old man was killed and another man, 34 years old, was injured as a result of the explosive explosion. While helping the victims, the occupiers struck again, as a result of which a patrol police officer was wounded," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the prosecutor's office, three people were killed in the last day, five were hospitalized, and five more were provided with outpatient care.

"Three people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression," Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, confirmed the data for the past day.

According to Prokudin, Russian troops carried out artillery shelling and air strikes on 36 settlements in Kherson region, including Kherson, by 6:00 a.m. on January 16.

Russian military, according to him, shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged a multi-storey building and 14 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a farm, a shuttle bus and private cars.

According to RMA, this morning Russians shelled a residential building in Antonivka. A woman born in 1946 was injured as a result of a shell's "arrival" in the house.

Also, according to RMA, a 92-year-old woman who was injured in the morning by Russian shelling of Yantarne was admitted to the hospital.

Russian drone attacks bus in Kherson: there are injured