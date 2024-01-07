Kherson region: Russians hit a church in Sadove village

Russian invaders have been shelling residents of the Kherson region since the morning. According to the local military intelligence, the occupiers targeted a church in the village of Sadove. A local resident was injured in the attack. The consequences of the attack are reported by UNN with reference to the data of the regional military administration.

the Russian army shelled a church in the village of Sadove. A 73-year-old man was injured. ... The victim was hospitalized. - said the OVA.

Details

It is noted that doctors diagnosed the injured Kherson resident with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the abdomen. He is currently receiving the necessary medical care.

Since the morning, two civilians have been killedand two more injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kherson. The occupiers shelled residential areas of the regional center.

In addition, according to information of the Kherson Military District Administration, yesterday evening the Russian army attacked one of the settlements of Beryslav district from the air. The enemy fire damaged residential buildings and outbuildings. Local residents were not injured.