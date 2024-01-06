Occupants attack Dnipro with drones: a house is damaged

The Russian army attacked Dnipro with drones. According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, a residential building was hit, UNN reports .

According to the head of the OVA, a house with 22 families was attacked.

Rescuers rescued 6 people from the rubble, including two children.

According to Lysak, two people independently sought medical care at the hospital.