Kherson faces massive shelling: authorities warn of danger

The head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported a possible threat of massive shelling of Kherson and its suburbs. He wrote about it in Telegram, UNN reports.

According to him, Russian troops are planning to launch strikes from the morning of January 25.

The enemy can use cannon and rocket artillery.

"Take care of your own and your family's safety. Take care of yourself!" Prokudin addressed the citizens.

Recall

On January 22, Russian troops attacked rescuers in Kherson region.