Kherson attacked by Russians with drones in the morning, two guards injured

Around four in the morning, the Russian army tried to attack Kherson with a UAV. Debris from a downed drone damaged the premises of a garage cooperative in the city's central district. Two security guards who were in the building were injured. A 49-year-old man suffered blast trauma and contusion, and a 64-year-old man sustained the same and shrapnel wounds to his lower leg - Prokudin said.

According to him, an ambulance took the victims to hospital in moderate condition. They are currently under medical supervision.

In Kherson region 4 “Shaheds” were destroyed at night, two people were killed, including a child, due to Russian attacks