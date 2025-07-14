Fire broke out on the roof of a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia due to a Russian attack - OBA

As a result of the enemy attack by the Russian Federation, a fire broke out on the roof of a high-rise building. Preliminarily, no one was injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Later, he reported that as of 10:00 PM, no "Shaheds" were observed over Zaporizhzhia.

