In Kherson region 4 “Shaheds” were destroyed at night, two people were killed, including a child, due to Russian attacks

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 10 settlements yesterday, hitting houses and a cultural institution, killing 2 people, including a child, and wounding 3. At night, the air defense system shot down 4 Shahed drones, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people died, including 1 child, and 3 others were injured - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Oleksandrivka, Novooleksandrivka, Ukrainka, Shevchenkivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit a cultural institution and residential areas of the region's settlements, including 6 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a warehouse and private cars.

During a nighttime drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 4 Shahed-131/136s over the territory of our region - Prokudin said.

34 out of 51 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine at night, 12 were lost, two returned to Russia