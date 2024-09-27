Kherson and region under Russian attack since morning: man and 4-year-old boy wounded

Russian troops attacked Kherson, wounding a 47-year-old man. A 4-year-old boy was injured in Ingulka as a result of an enemy air strike. This was reported on Friday by the Kherson RMA in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to RMA, Russian troops attacked Kherson in the morning. A 47-year-old man was injured in the Dniprovsky district of the city. He received an explosive injury and a head wound. The man was taken to the hospital.

In the Kherson region, according to RMA, the Russian army attacked Ingulets from the air at about five in the morning. "A 4-year-old child was injured in his own home as a result of the attack by the KABs. The boy has an explosive injury, contusion and a cheek abrasion," the RMA reported. An ambulance crew on the spot reportedly provided him with the necessary medical care.

