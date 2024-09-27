Enemy strikes at critical infrastructure in Kherson region, one killed and 19 wounded in 24 hours

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 24 settlements yesterday, hitting critical infrastructure and residential buildings, killing 1 person and wounding 19, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Stanislav, Odradokamyanka, Tyahyntsi, Vesele, Kozatske, Tomyna Balka, Kostyrka, Veletynske, Novodmytrivka came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day, Novooleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Sofiyivka, Zmiivka, Novoraysk, Beryslav, Antonivka, Novovorontsovka, Bilozerka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Novotyanka, Arkhangelske, Burgunka and the city of Kherson.

According to him, the Russian military hit critical infrastructure facilities, an educational institution; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 3 high-rise buildings and 22 private houses. The occupiers also damaged outbuildings, a garage, agricultural machinery, an ambulance and private cars.

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 19 others were injured," Prokudin wrote.

Russians attacked a hangar with agricultural machinery with a drone in Kherson region