Russians attacked a hangar with agricultural machinery with a drone in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
In the morning, Russian troops attacked a hangar with agricultural machinery in the Bilozerska community with a UAV. Two tractors, a loader, a truck, and a combine harvester were damaged by the drone's explosive drop. The windows were also smashed in the building. Fortunately, there were no casualties
