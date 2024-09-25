Russians attacked a hangar with agricultural machinery with a drone in Kherson region

In Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a hangar with agricultural machinery with a drone in the morning, damaging two tractors, a loader, a truck and a combine harvester, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

