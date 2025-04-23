Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones again in the morning: there are hits

In Kharkiv this morning, Russian troops attacked a multi-apartment residential building with a drone, hitting the technical floor, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.

And already this morning, a few minutes ago, a multi-apartment residential building in the Industrial district was attacked by a "Molniya" UAV. Fortunately, it hit the technical floor. At the moment, there is no information about casualties - wrote Terekhov.

Addition

According to the SES, Kharkiv was again under massive attacks by Russian UAVs at night. Civilian objects were targeted, resulting in large-scale fires and destruction of buildings. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties