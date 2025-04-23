Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones again in the morning: there are hits
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked an apartment building in Kharkiv with a drone. The impact occurred on the technical floor, and the city also came under massive UAV attacks.
In Kharkiv this morning, Russian troops attacked a multi-apartment residential building with a drone, hitting the technical floor, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.
And already this morning, a few minutes ago, a multi-apartment residential building in the Industrial district was attacked by a "Molniya" UAV. Fortunately, it hit the technical floor. At the moment, there is no information about casualties
Addition
According to the SES, Kharkiv was again under massive attacks by Russian UAVs at night. Civilian objects were targeted, resulting in large-scale fires and destruction of buildings. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.
