The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones again in the morning: there are hits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2012 views

Russian troops attacked an apartment building in Kharkiv with a drone. The impact occurred on the technical floor, and the city also came under massive UAV attacks.

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones again in the morning: there are hits

In Kharkiv this morning, Russian troops attacked a multi-apartment residential building with a drone, hitting the technical floor, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.

And already this morning, a few minutes ago, a multi-apartment residential building in the Industrial district was attacked by a "Molniya" UAV. Fortunately, it hit the technical floor. At the moment, there is no information about casualties

- wrote Terekhov.

Addition

According to the SES, Kharkiv was again under massive attacks by Russian UAVs at night. Civilian objects were targeted, resulting in large-scale fires and destruction of buildings. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties23.04.25, 06:50 • 11087 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kharkiv
