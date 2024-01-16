Kharkiv under Russian missile attack: explosions are heard in the city

Russian army attacks Kharkiv with missiles. According to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, explosions are heard in the city, UNN reports.

Kharkiv is under rocket attack. Explosions are heard in the city. Be careful - Terekhov said.

The information about the Russian strikes was also confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov.

"The occupiers are striking. Residents of Kharkiv and the region: stay in shelters!" said the head of the JMA.