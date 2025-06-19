Kharkiv under drone attack: explosions heard in Kyiv district

Explosions occurred in Kharkiv on the evening of Thursday, June 19. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, according to preliminary information, the explosions occurred in the Kyiv district of the city.

There are still enemy UAVs over the city. Be careful! - wrote Terekhov on Telegram.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Synegubov confirmed that Kharkiv is under attack by enemy drones!

"Explosions were heard in some areas of the city. Stay in safe places. The threat remains," noted Synegubov.

We remind

At a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv, which was attacked by Russia on the night of June 7, the fire was extinguished only today, June 19. Colleagues from other regions helped local firefighters.

