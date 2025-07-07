$41.720.00
Publications
Exclusives
Kharkiv under attack: enemy drones attacked the city, 4 explosions reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 167 views

On July 7, Kharkiv was attacked by two enemy Shahed-type drones, presumably in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on the ongoing air attack and possible repeated strikes.

On Monday, July 7, Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones. 4 explosions were heard in the city. This was reported by the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Kharkiv has just been attacked by two enemy Shahed-type drones. The Shevchenkivskyi district of the city is preliminarily under attack. The consequences are being clarified.

- the official reported at 05:29.

He warned that several more combat drones were flying towards Pyatykhatky.

"There's an explosion in the city. There are still enemy drones over Kharkiv - be careful!" - Terekhov added at 05:43.

"Fourth explosion in the city," the mayor of Kharkiv informed at 05:44.

Recall

Russian troops are actively conducting a summer offensive campaign in the Kharkiv region, intensifying assault operations in Vovchansk and Milove. The enemy is trying to expand the right-bank bridgehead across the Oskil River, but the Defense Forces are blocking its advance.

Putin prepares for a summer of continuous attacks on Ukraine amid reduced US military aid - media04.07.25, 18:28 • 12694 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Ihor Terekhov
Shahed-136
Kharkiv
