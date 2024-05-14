Kharkiv RMA to make a public report on fortifications in the region

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, has ordered a meeting to be held where all participants in the construction of fortifications in the region will report on the work done. He reported this on his page in a telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The results of the meeting will be reported publicly during a press briefing, where media representatives can ask any clarifying questions that concern the public," the RMA head promised.

Context

Earlier, military Denys Yaroslavsky, commander of an intelligence unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, accused the leadership of allegedly sabotaging the defense and the lack of fortifications in Kharkiv region.

