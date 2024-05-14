Kharkiv RMA to make a public report on fortifications in the region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74378 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105754 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148702 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152875 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249442 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173894 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165180 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148292 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225397 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113041 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44634 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39562 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33485 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57884 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51903 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249442 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225397 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211563 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237334 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224179 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74378 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51903 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57884 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112708 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113617 views
Kharkiv RMA to make a public report on fortifications in the region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55582 views

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration ordered the publication of a report on the construction of fortifications in the region to respond to accusations of sabotage of defense measures and the lack of fortifications.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, has ordered a meeting to be held where all participants in the construction of fortifications in the region will report on the work done. He reported this on his page in a telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The results of the meeting will be reported publicly during a press briefing, where media representatives can ask any clarifying questions that concern the public," the RMA head promised.

Context

Earlier, military Denys Yaroslavsky, commander of an intelligence unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, accused the leadership of allegedly sabotaging the defense and the lack of fortifications in Kharkiv region.

"Everything was probably not so tight" - head of the Vovchansk CMA on fortifications in Kharkiv region13.05.24, 11:27 • 19989 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

