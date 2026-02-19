Kharkiv region prepares for bad weather: all services put on high alert

Due to bad weather, all services in Kharkiv region have been put on high alert. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the region is currently experiencing freezing rain and wet snow, and there is ice on the roads.

Passage on state roads is fully provided. 74 units of special equipment have been involved in eliminating the consequences of bad weather. - Syniehubov noted.

He urged drivers to be as careful as possible behind the wheel, observe safe speed and distance, and, if possible, postpone trips until weather conditions improve.

Recall

Recently, the Kyiv authorities introduced urgent measures to prevent a transport collapse amid heavy snowfall and ice. The entry of heavy vehicles into the capital was officially restricted to allow special equipment to quickly clear highways.

Traffic on the M-15 highway restricted due to bad weather, other roads in Odesa region are passable - Odesa Regional Military Administration