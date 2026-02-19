Kharkiv region prepares for bad weather: all services put on high alert

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 11514 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 26116 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 22391 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 33504 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 24653 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 19367 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 23073 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 25052 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17925 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18684 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
4.5m/s
83%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 23117 views
Footballer Danylo Kolesnyk told his version of the conflict with TCC representativesVideoFebruary 18, 02:54 PM • 4430 views
The "Honest Mobilization" movement has started in Ukraine: it exposes "reserved" draft dodgers-"activists" and "majors"PhotoFebruary 18, 04:34 PM • 7754 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 11939 views
Daryna Chalyk's Olympic debut: what place did Ukraine achieve in the women's biathlon relay06:31 PM • 3946 views
Publications
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 11939 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideoFebruary 18, 03:06 PM • 26113 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 23116 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 33502 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 60793 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideo07:06 PM • 3076 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 15970 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 18096 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 23601 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 36050 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

Kharkiv region prepares for bad weather: all services put on high alert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

In the Kharkiv region, freezing rain and wet snow are observed, and there is ice on the roads. All services have been put on high alert, 74 units of special equipment have been involved in eliminating the consequences.

Kharkiv region prepares for bad weather: all services put on high alert

Due to bad weather, all services in Kharkiv region have been put on high alert. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the region is currently experiencing freezing rain and wet snow, and there is ice on the roads.

Passage on state roads is fully provided. 74 units of special equipment have been involved in eliminating the consequences of bad weather.

- Syniehubov noted.

He urged drivers to be as careful as possible behind the wheel, observe safe speed and distance, and, if possible, postpone trips until weather conditions improve.

Recall

Recently, the Kyiv authorities introduced urgent measures to prevent a transport collapse amid heavy snowfall and ice. The entry of heavy vehicles into the capital was officially restricted to allow special equipment to quickly clear highways.

Traffic on the M-15 highway restricted due to bad weather, other roads in Odesa region are passable - Odesa Regional Military Administration18.02.26, 23:05 • 1310 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast