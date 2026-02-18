Traffic on the M-15 highway restricted due to bad weather, other roads in Odesa region are passable - Odesa Regional Military Administration

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
04:17 PM • 10869 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 23739 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 19026 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 29819 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 22775 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 18082 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 22126 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 24664 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17699 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18548 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.9m/s
82%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 17161 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 14452 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 21100 views
The "Honest Mobilization" movement has started in Ukraine: it exposes "reserved" draft dodgers-"activists" and "majors"Photo04:34 PM • 6236 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 10729 views
Publications
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 10756 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideoFebruary 18, 03:06 PM • 23744 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 21168 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 29834 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 59507 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideo07:06 PM • 2370 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 14494 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 17220 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 22898 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 35344 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

Traffic on the M-15 highway restricted due to bad weather, other roads in Odesa region are passable - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

In Odesa region, due to bad weather, the movement of freight transport and buses on the M-15 highway has been restricted. Other state roads remain passable, with 133 units of equipment and over 180 employees working.

Traffic on the M-15 highway restricted due to bad weather, other roads in Odesa region are passable - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Despite difficult weather conditions, state roads in Odesa region remain passable, there are no traffic complications, except for the M-15 highway, where traffic for trucks and buses has been preventively restricted since morning. This was reported by the head of Odesa OVA Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Today, Odesa region was again covered by bad weather: snow, black ice and strong winds. Despite difficult weather conditions, state roads in Odesa region remain passable, there are no traffic complications. 133 units of equipment and more than 180 employees are constantly working on the roads. Patrolling, clearing and treating the surface with anti-icing materials continues 

- Kiper wrote. 

According to him, the exception is the M-15 highway, where traffic for trucks and buses has been preventively restricted since 5 am. These measures have justified themselves: the section is snowy, there is a risk of emergency situations.

According to weather forecasts, Level I danger will remain throughout the day. Gusts of wind and black ice are expected, the temperature will feel lower. To support people in the region, 570 invincibility points have been deployed. Addresses can be found here. Forecasters warn of a significant deterioration in weather conditions in the coming hours: snow, blizzards, squally winds 

- Kiper added. 

He urged drivers to be careful and, if possible, to refrain from unnecessary trips.

Let us remind you 

On February 18, from 05:00, traffic restrictions were introduced on the M-15 Odesa - Reni highway for buses, minibuses and all types of freight transport. This is due to deteriorating weather conditions, including freezing rain, snow and black ice.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Road traffic accident
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast