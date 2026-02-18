Traffic on the M-15 highway restricted due to bad weather, other roads in Odesa region are passable - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Despite difficult weather conditions, state roads in Odesa region remain passable, there are no traffic complications, except for the M-15 highway, where traffic for trucks and buses has been preventively restricted since morning. This was reported by the head of Odesa OVA Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Today, Odesa region was again covered by bad weather: snow, black ice and strong winds. Despite difficult weather conditions, state roads in Odesa region remain passable, there are no traffic complications. 133 units of equipment and more than 180 employees are constantly working on the roads. Patrolling, clearing and treating the surface with anti-icing materials continues - Kiper wrote.

According to him, the exception is the M-15 highway, where traffic for trucks and buses has been preventively restricted since 5 am. These measures have justified themselves: the section is snowy, there is a risk of emergency situations.

According to weather forecasts, Level I danger will remain throughout the day. Gusts of wind and black ice are expected, the temperature will feel lower. To support people in the region, 570 invincibility points have been deployed. Addresses can be found here. Forecasters warn of a significant deterioration in weather conditions in the coming hours: snow, blizzards, squally winds - Kiper added.

He urged drivers to be careful and, if possible, to refrain from unnecessary trips.

On February 18, from 05:00, traffic restrictions were introduced on the M-15 Odesa - Reni highway for buses, minibuses and all types of freight transport. This is due to deteriorating weather conditions, including freezing rain, snow and black ice.