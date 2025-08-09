Kharkiv region endured a massive Russian attack: 22 drones in an hour, there are casualties

Kharkiv region was under a massive Russian attack overnight, the enemy hit the region with 22 drones in an hour, there are casualties, including a child, local authorities and emergency services reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, the enemy launched a massive UAV attack on the Kharkiv region overnight.

"Last night, the enemy massively shelled the Bohodukhiv, Izium, Kupiansk, and Chuhuiv districts. According to preliminary data, from 1:00 to 2:00, the Russians used 22 Geran-2 UAVs," wrote Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, numerous fires occurred, and civilians were injured:

Bohodukhiv district: Zolochiv - fire in the administrative building of the hospital. No casualties;

- fire in the administrative building of the hospital. No casualties; Chuhuiv district: Kluhyno-Bashkyrivka - fires in apartments on the 1st and 4th floors of a residential building. 6 people were injured, including a child born in 2010;

- fires in apartments on the 1st and 4th floors of a residential building. 6 people were injured, including a child born in 2010; Izium district; Balakliia - administrative building and private house burned; Kalynove - fires in an educational institution and a club. No casualties;

- administrative building and private house burned; - fires in an educational institution and a club. No casualties; Kupiansk district: Shevchenkove - fires in an educational institution, dormitory, garages, and three cars; Otradne - damaged roof of a grain storage, spilled fuel burned; Mlynky - hospital building and outbuilding burned. No casualties.

As Syniehubov reported, 13 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks over the past day. "As a result of the shelling, 7 people were injured, including a child," Syniehubov noted.

According to him, in Kupiansk, a 63-year-old and a 69-year-old man, and a 70-year-old, 66-year-old, and 86-year-old woman were injured; in Kluhyno-Bashkyrivka, a 43-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were injured.

As a result of explosions on explosive devices in the Chkalovska community, 2 people were injured: in the village of Hrakove - an 83-year-old man, in the village of Doslidne - a 49-year-old man.

