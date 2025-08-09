$41.460.00
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 95097 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 65236 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 182322 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 177029 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 87697 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 137066 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 75505 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 54257 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38565 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Kharkiv region endured a massive Russian attack: 22 drones in an hour, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1620 views

Kharkiv region was attacked by 22 drones in an hour, there are casualties, including a child. Enemy strikes were recorded in Bohodukhiv, Izium, Kupiansk, and Chuhuiv districts.

Kharkiv region endured a massive Russian attack: 22 drones in an hour, there are casualties

Kharkiv region was under a massive Russian attack overnight, the enemy hit the region with 22 drones in an hour, there are casualties, including a child, local authorities and emergency services reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, the enemy launched a massive UAV attack on the Kharkiv region overnight.

"Last night, the enemy massively shelled the Bohodukhiv, Izium, Kupiansk, and Chuhuiv districts. According to preliminary data, from 1:00 to 2:00, the Russians used 22 Geran-2 UAVs," wrote Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, numerous fires occurred, and civilians were injured:

  • Bohodukhiv district: Zolochiv - fire in the administrative building of the hospital. No casualties;
    • Chuhuiv district: Kluhyno-Bashkyrivka - fires in apartments on the 1st and 4th floors of a residential building. 6 people were injured, including a child born in 2010;
      • Izium district; Balakliia - administrative building and private house burned; Kalynove - fires in an educational institution and a club. No casualties;
        • Kupiansk district: Shevchenkove - fires in an educational institution, dormitory, garages, and three cars; Otradne - damaged roof of a grain storage, spilled fuel burned; Mlynky - hospital building and outbuilding burned. No casualties.

          As Syniehubov reported, 13 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks over the past day. "As a result of the shelling, 7 people were injured, including a child," Syniehubov noted.

          According to him, in Kupiansk, a 63-year-old and a 69-year-old man, and a 70-year-old, 66-year-old, and 86-year-old woman were injured; in Kluhyno-Bashkyrivka, a 43-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were injured.

          As a result of explosions on explosive devices in the Chkalovska community, 2 people were injured: in the village of Hrakove - an 83-year-old man, in the village of Doslidne - a 49-year-old man.

          Russian troops struck houses in the center of Balakliia with drones

          Julia Shramko

          War
          Oleh Syniehubov
          Kharkiv Oblast
          State Emergency Service of Ukraine
          Shahed-136
          Kupyansk