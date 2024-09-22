Kharkiv: number of people injured in shelling increases to 18

The number of victims in Kharkiv after the enemy shelling has increased to 18 people. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Terrorists attacked Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, 21 vehicles were damaged, 4 cars caught fire, and 60 residents were evacuated. According to the information, there are three minors among the victims: one child of 8 years old and two teenagers of 17 years old.

