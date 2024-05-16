Kharkiv: a fire broke out in Osnovianskyi district as a result of an enemy air raid

A fire broke out in the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv due to the arrival of an airplane. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.

The attack took place in the Osnovianskyi district of the city. There is a fire at the site of the hit. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Be careful - the Shahedi attack continues, new ones are entering the city. - said Igor Terekhov.

In addition, the mayor of Kharkiv confirmed that there was another explosion in the city.

Kharkiv is attacked by russian drones