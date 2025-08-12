Key sapphire crystal manufacturer in Russia under drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
Residents of Stavropol report a drone attack on JSC "Monocrystal", a sapphire manufacturer. Thick smoke is visible at the scene and explosions are heard after the UAV was shot down.
Residents of Stavropol report a drone attack on the enterprise JSC "Monocrystal", one of the leading manufacturers of sapphire for the optoelectronic industry. Thick smoke is visible at the scene. This is reported by Telegram channels, according to UNN.
Details
On the night of August 12, the Stavropol Krai was subjected to a massive drone attack. After the UAVs were shot down, explosions were heard, and smoke and fires were visible. Previously, photos showing smoke were taken near the "Rostiks" restaurant on Kulakov Avenue, where the "Monocrystal" enterprise is located.
The smoke in the photo is directly above the enterprise
Reference
JSC "Monocrystal" specializes in the production of synthetic sapphire, which is used in the global optoelectronic, aviation, and defense industries.
Recall
In the Stavropol Krai, on the night of Tuesday, August 12, an attack by UAVs is ongoing. Residents report loud sounds of explosions after drones are shot down, and also see smoke and fires at the sites where drones fell.
