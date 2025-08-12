Key sapphire crystal manufacturer in Russia under drone attack

$41.390.07
August 11, 04:37 PM
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Bangladesh gripped by dengue fever: over 100 deaths, 24 thousand infectedAugust 11, 07:07 PM • 4406 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 15435 views
France suffers from heatwave: temperature records set in over 20 citiesAugust 11, 07:48 PM • 5588 views
Ukrzaliznytsia records surging demand for tickets: 5-8 passengers per seatPhotoAugust 11, 08:14 PM • 11043 views
CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhoto12:14 AM • 10166 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 155785 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infantsAugust 11, 10:52 AM • 121329 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhotoAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 130411 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 15534 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 155781 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 116994 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 232421 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 377399 views
Key sapphire crystal manufacturer in Russia under drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1154 views

Residents of Stavropol report a drone attack on JSC "Monocrystal", a sapphire manufacturer. Thick smoke is visible at the scene and explosions are heard after the UAV was shot down.

Key sapphire crystal manufacturer in Russia under drone attack

Residents of Stavropol report a drone attack on the enterprise JSC "Monocrystal", one of the leading manufacturers of sapphire for the optoelectronic industry. Thick smoke is visible at the scene. This is reported by Telegram channels, according to UNN.

Details

On the night of August 12, the Stavropol Krai was subjected to a massive drone attack. After the UAVs were shot down, explosions were heard, and smoke and fires were visible. Previously, photos showing smoke were taken near the "Rostiks" restaurant on Kulakov Avenue, where the "Monocrystal" enterprise is located.

The smoke in the photo is directly above the enterprise

- assume online.

Reference

JSC "Monocrystal" specializes in the production of synthetic sapphire, which is used in the global optoelectronic, aviation, and defense industries.

Recall

In the Stavropol Krai, on the night of Tuesday, August 12, an attack by UAVs is ongoing. Residents report loud sounds of explosions after drones are shot down, and also see smoke and fires at the sites where drones fell.

Veronika Marchenko

News of the World