Key rules for staying in hospital revealed: what patients need to know

Medics have compiled a list of basic principles that every patient should follow while in hospital. They have practical value and are aimed at ensuring effective treatment. The rules for patients staying in hospital were published by the Public Health Center, reports UNN.

Key during treatment is the implementation of medical prescriptions, emphasized the PHC.

Each patient receives an individual treatment plan. It may include taking medications, injections, physiotherapy procedures, and dietary restrictions.

So it is important for the patient to:

take medications strictly according to the schedule set by the doctor;

not change the dosage or refuse medication without the doctor's approval;

inform the doctor about any side effects or discomfort;

follow recommendations regarding the daily routine.

Adhere to internal regulations to maintain comfortable conditions for all patients in the hospital and ensure effective work of medical staff. They may concern visiting hours and phone calls, the order of submitting tests and undergoing procedures, prohibition of alcohol consumption, smoking, and disturbing quiet at night. Patients must comply with these rules.

Since staying in hospital is a time for the body to recover, the following tips should also be taken into account:

promptly inform medics about worsening well-being;

follow a special diet, if recommended;

do not self-medicate;

avoid contact with patients who have infectious diseases;

wash hands and observe other hygiene rules;

stay in the ward during rest between procedures.

Unauthorised movement around the department and medical facility increases the likelihood of contracting infections, especially if there are patients with infectious diseases in the hospital.

Avoid crowded places. Patients are advised to eat in the wards to avoid the spread of infections and ensure a calm treatment regimen.

