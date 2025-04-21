$41.400.01
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 13154 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 39144 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 29003 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 27504 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
01:18 PM • 30452 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 25503 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 21761 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 60078 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 38100 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 52753 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 47681 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 42746 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

April 21, 10:09 AM • 51259 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 24907 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 20916 views
"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 21499 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

02:32 PM • 39144 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

02:13 PM • 20137 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 25509 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 60078 views
Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Giorgia Meloni

Emmanuel Macron

Barack Obama

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Singapore

UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

01:36 PM • 12310 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: 'Kim Kardashian's 'grandfathers' robbers to stand trial

12:58 PM • 14016 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

12:03 PM • 13214 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 43197 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 48106 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The Guardian

TikTok

Coca-Cola

Key rules for staying in hospital revealed: what patients need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3274 views

The Public Health Center has published rules developed by doctors for patients in hospitals. They include following doctor's appointments, observing the regimen, hygiene, and avoiding infections for effective treatment.

Key rules for staying in hospital revealed: what patients need to know

Medics have compiled a list of basic principles that every patient should follow while in hospital. They have practical value and are aimed at ensuring effective treatment. The rules for patients staying in hospital were published by the Public Health Center, reports UNN.

Details

Key during treatment is the implementation of medical prescriptions, emphasized the PHC.

Each patient receives an individual treatment plan. It may include taking medications, injections, physiotherapy procedures, and dietary restrictions.

So it is important for the patient to:

  • take medications strictly according to the schedule set by the doctor;
    • not change the dosage or refuse medication without the doctor's approval;
      • inform the doctor about any side effects or discomfort;
        • follow recommendations regarding the daily routine.

          Adhere to internal regulations to maintain comfortable conditions for all patients in the hospital and ensure effective work of medical staff. They may concern visiting hours and phone calls, the order of submitting tests and undergoing procedures, prohibition of alcohol consumption, smoking, and disturbing quiet at night. Patients must comply with these rules.

          In case of a nuclear incident, Ukraine will use Israeli placenta-based emergency therapy21.04.25, 15:44 • 1844 views

          Since staying in hospital is a time for the body to recover, the following tips should also be taken into account:

          • promptly inform medics about worsening well-being;
            • follow a special diet, if recommended;
              • do not self-medicate;
                • avoid contact with patients who have infectious diseases;
                  • wash hands and observe other hygiene rules;
                    • stay in the ward during rest between procedures.

                      Scientists have discovered a new blood type after 50 years of research15.04.25, 06:29 • 58048 views

                      Unauthorised movement around the department and medical facility increases the likelihood of contracting infections, especially if there are patients with infectious diseases in the hospital.

                      Avoid crowded places. Patients are advised to eat in the wards to avoid the spread of infections and ensure a calm treatment regimen.

                      Recall

                      Earlier, the Ministry of Health published the main recommendations when visiting patients in the hospital.

                      Liliia Naboka

                      Liliia Naboka

                      SocietyHealthLife hack
                      Ukraine
