Kellogg: The US has considered the Minsk-2 problem and will not repeat it

We need to make sure that Ukraine's security is about achieving the right goals and it will not be Minsk-2. This was stated by the US Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg during the 8th Ukrainian Lunch on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports .

Biden hasn't spoken to Putin for two years, even three, and you can't do that. People need to talk, whether they like the conversation or not. We need to make sure that Ukraine's security is about achieving the right goals, and this will not be Minsk-2. It will be a sustainable, long-term peace, an environment we can work with - Kellogg said.

Kellogg emphasized that it is necessary to understand that a ceasefire and a long-term peace agreement will not be a remarkable success.

"The definition of success will be when the ceasefire is violated for the first time and how the two sides, how all sides react... We looked at the problem of Minsk-2. Many people were at the table and they had no opportunity to join the peace process. We will not repeat Minsk," Kellogg said.

He also said he would be traveling to Ukraine this week.

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, said that the war in Ukraine must be stopped as soon as possible, and he emphasized that he is taking 180 daysto make sure that all parties are engaged in negotiations.