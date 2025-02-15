Kellogg: The US has considered the Minsk-2 problem and will not repeat it

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 8314 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51567 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75498 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106417 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76843 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117831 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101139 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113066 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116711 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153634 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89678 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 57173 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 25201 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86619 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46582 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106417 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117831 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153634 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144254 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176584 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46608 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86660 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134378 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136281 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164519 views
Kellogg: The US has considered the Minsk-2 problem and will not repeat it

Kellogg: The US has considered the Minsk-2 problem and will not repeat it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 27165 views

U.S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg stated the need to achieve genuine peace for Ukraine, avoiding the mistakes of Minsk-2. He set himself a 180-day deadline to engage all parties in negotiations.

We need to make sure that Ukraine's security is about achieving the right goals and it will not be Minsk-2. This was stated by the US Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg during the 8th Ukrainian Lunch on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports .

Biden hasn't spoken to Putin for two years, even three, and you can't do that. People need to talk, whether they like the conversation or not. We need to make sure that Ukraine's security is about achieving the right goals, and this will not be Minsk-2. It will be a sustainable, long-term peace, an environment we can work with

- Kellogg said.

Kellogg emphasized that it is necessary to understand that a ceasefire and a long-term peace agreement will not be a remarkable success.

"The definition of success will be when the ceasefire is violated for the first time and how the two sides, how all sides react... We looked at the problem of Minsk-2. Many people were at the table and they had no opportunity to join the peace process. We will not repeat Minsk," Kellogg said.

He also said he would be traveling to Ukraine this week.

Addendum

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, said that the war in Ukraine must be stopped as soon as possible, and he emphasized that he is taking 180 daysto make sure that all parties are engaged in negotiations.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
ukraineUkraine

