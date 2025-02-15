Kellogg on the American model for Ukraine: "Peace through strength"

The US model is based on peace through strength. When a peace agreement is reached, America will work to implement it. This was stated by the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

"When you ask how America will do this, how it will work, we say - peace through strength. This is our model. When we have a peace agreement, we will work to implement it", Kellogg said.

Kellogg noted that a comprehensive plan is needed to end the war.

"If you think you can end this war by killing, you won't be able to. A comprehensive plan is needed here, we will work together. This will be a comprehensive plan", Kellogg said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine explained what the concept of “peace through strength” means

Addition

The US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, stated that the war in Ukraine must be stopped as soon as possible, so he emphasized that he is taking 180 days to ensure that all parties to the war are involved in the negotiations.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is preparing its vision of security guarantees, which it will share with the US, and hopes that America will share its view.