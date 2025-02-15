Kellogg on the American model for Ukraine: "Peace through strength"

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 8269 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51552 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75472 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106411 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76820 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117828 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101137 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113066 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116711 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153633 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89678 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 57173 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 25201 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86619 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46582 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106416 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117830 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153633 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144253 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176583 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46438 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86477 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134371 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136272 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164512 views
Actual
Kellogg on the American model for Ukraine: "Peace through strength"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49152 views

U.S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg presented the American model of "peace through strength" for Ukraine. He stated the need for a comprehensive plan and gave 180 days to engage the parties in negotiations.

The US model is based on peace through strength. When a peace agreement is reached, America will work to implement it. This was stated by the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

"When you ask how America will do this, how it will work, we say - peace through strength. This is our model. When we have a peace agreement, we will work to implement it", Kellogg said.

Kellogg noted that a comprehensive plan is needed to end the war.

"If you think you can end this war by killing, you won't be able to. A comprehensive plan is needed here, we will work together. This will be a comprehensive plan", Kellogg said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine explained what the concept of “peace through strength” means05.02.25, 14:00 • 21560 views

Addition

The US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, stated that the war in Ukraine must be stopped as soon as possible, so he emphasized that he is taking 180 days to ensure that all parties to the war are involved in the negotiations.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is preparing its vision of security guarantees, which it will share with the US, and hopes that America will share its view.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

