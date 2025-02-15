ukenru
Kellogg assesses the implementation of sanctions against Russia: three out of ten

Kellogg assesses the implementation of sanctions against Russia: three out of ten

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34184 views

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that sanctions against Russia are now at 6 out of 10, but their implementation is only at 3. He emphasized the need to increase economic pressure.

If we evaluate sanctions against Russia from 1 to 10, they are at 6, but their implementation is at 3. So we need sanctions that hit the Russian economy. This was stated by the Special Representative of the US President for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports .

“Most countries now have sanctions against Russia, but it is hit hardest by sanctions on oil products. They sell their oil products through the shadow fleet. Most of it operates in the Baltic Sea, and we have to come up with a plan. Now, if we evaluate sanctions from 1 to 10, they are at 6, but their implementation is at 3 out of 10. So you need to have sanctions that hit the country's economy,” Kellogg said.

Kellogg reminded that in the past, the United States imposed powerful economic sanctions against Iran.

“There needs to be a comprehensive plan that keeps the pressure on Russia and is comprehensive. This may also apply to the DPRK, and we shouldn't forget these things,” Kellogg said.

It's official: EU extends economic sanctions against Russia until the end of July27.01.25, 14:31 • 138890 views

AddendumAddendum

The United States imposed sanctions on Russia's largest oil companies, including “Gazprom Neft” and Surgutneftegaz. The sanctions list also includes more than 180 vessels, dozens of oil traders, and 6 high-ranking officials.

Keith Kellogg, the U.S. Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, named the concessionsthat he believes Russia should make, including territorial concessions.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
north-koreaNorth Korea
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

