The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
09:55 AM • 18686 views

08:27 AM • 45039 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

07:51 AM • 81047 views

April 21, 04:24 PM • 78889 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

April 21, 02:32 PM • 192507 views

April 21, 01:43 PM • 96183 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

April 21, 01:37 PM • 79449 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

April 21, 01:18 PM • 66943 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

April 21, 01:11 PM • 41528 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

April 21, 12:22 PM • 32516 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

KCSA Deputy Head Prokopiiv was sent to 24-hour house arrest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1344 views

Volodymyr Prokopiiv is suspected of organizing schemes for illegal transfer of evaders to Europe. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of 24-hour house arrest with wearing a bracelet until June 20.

KCSA Deputy Head Prokopiiv was sent to 24-hour house arrest

The Holosiivskyi District Court sent the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for Self-Government Powers, Volodymyr Prokopiv, under round-the-clock house arrest with an electronic bracelet, who is suspected of organizing schemes for illegally smuggling evaders to Europe. This was reported to UNN by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Round-the-clock home and bracelet until 20.06 

- reported to the prosecutor's office.

It is reported that People's Deputies Artur Gerasimov and Maksym Savsarov wanted to bail out Prokopiv, but the court refused.

Let us remind you

The Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for Self-Government Powers, Volodymyr Prokopiv, who was suspended from his duties, was notified of suspicion.

In October 2024, Vitaliy Klitschko announced the suspension of his deputy, Volodymyr Prokopiv, from his duties after an investigation by journalists.

Then, the Bihus.Info investigation noted that Volodymyr Prokopiv's relatives purchased numerous real estate objects during his work in the Kyiv City Council and the Kyiv City State Administration. Acquisitions include apartments, offices and commercial premises in prestigious areas of the capital.

On October 22, 2024, Prokopiv, who was suspended from the post of Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration after an investigation by journalists, stated that he had written a letter of resignation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
