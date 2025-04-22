KCSA Deputy Head Prokopiiv was sent to 24-hour house arrest

The Holosiivskyi District Court sent the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for Self-Government Powers, Volodymyr Prokopiv, under round-the-clock house arrest with an electronic bracelet, who is suspected of organizing schemes for illegally smuggling evaders to Europe. This was reported to UNN by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Round-the-clock home and bracelet until 20.06 - reported to the prosecutor's office.

It is reported that People's Deputies Artur Gerasimov and Maksym Savsarov wanted to bail out Prokopiv, but the court refused.

Let us remind you

The Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for Self-Government Powers, Volodymyr Prokopiv, who was suspended from his duties, was notified of suspicion.

In October 2024, Vitaliy Klitschko announced the suspension of his deputy, Volodymyr Prokopiv, from his duties after an investigation by journalists.

Then, the Bihus.Info investigation noted that Volodymyr Prokopiv's relatives purchased numerous real estate objects during his work in the Kyiv City Council and the Kyiv City State Administration. Acquisitions include apartments, offices and commercial premises in prestigious areas of the capital.

On October 22, 2024, Prokopiv, who was suspended from the post of Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration after an investigation by journalists, stated that he had written a letter of resignation.