KCMA chief on stopping public transport during alarms: need to reconsider this decision

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 62774 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 86968 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105877 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108954 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128552 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103246 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133207 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103702 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113392 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101603 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 43063 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116711 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 49125 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111252 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 62781 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128553 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133209 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165377 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155255 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 17021 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 21488 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111252 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116711 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139566 views
Actual
KCMA chief on stopping public transport during alarms: need to reconsider this decision

KCMA chief on stopping public transport during alarms: need to reconsider this decision

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31306 views

KCMA head Tkachenko said it was necessary to reconsider the decision to stop public transport during air raids. He emphasized the importance of a comprehensive approach and the arrangement of safe stops.

If the decision to stop public transport during air raids in Kyiv were implemented in full and private transport was also stopped, then it would make sense. However, this decision needs to be reconsidered and the best option found. This was stated by the head of KCMA Timur Tkachenko during a roundtable discussion on "Ensuring reliable operation of public transport during air alerts in Kyiv," UNN reports.

"In my opinion, this issue needs to be examined in more detail. I would like to state my position that the safety of Kyiv residents is paramount, but at the same time, we need to understand whether this decision (to stop public transport during air raids - ed.) leads to the safety of Kyiv residents. Because there is some analytics from specialized public organizations, there is analytical information from professional organizations involved in transport, which, in principle, the set of people on the streets is dangerous and, on the contrary, creates certain aspects that are not good," Tkachenko said.

According to him, during an air raid, people should be in a shelter or in a safe place.

"The economic justification and how much the city loses from this decision (to stop public transport during an alarm - ed.) are quite key here. Most importantly, if the decision was implemented in full and not only public but also private transport was stopped, then it would probably make sense. I believe that everyone should reconsider this decision and find the best option that would suit the people of Kyiv today," emphasized Tkachenko.

He emphasized that the decision should be balanced and revised, and this should be done in the near future.

In addition, he commented on the situation with shelters at bus stops in the capital, which are missing.

"Regarding the issue of shelters that should be located at bus stop complexes, this is also a big issue, because when I talked to representatives of the administration and the mayor, I was told that there are no relevant DBNs, although this is not true, because DBNs (State Building Standards - ed.) are used exclusively for construction, and we are talking about structures in accordance with DSTU and the experience of other cities, which is quite successful," Tkachenko said.

He emphasized that bus stops should not be glass.

"I will consider this on the agenda, because if we are talking about people getting off at bus stops, they should definitely not be glass, but at least provide some kind of security," Tkachenko added.

Mykola Povoroznyk, First Deputy Head of the KCSA, in his speech during the discussion roundtable , statedthat the decision to stop public transport during air alert was made in Kyiv by the City Defense Council in the summer of 2022, taking into account the recommendations of representatives of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, police and military, who are members of the Defense Council. It is allegedly not due to populism, but to responsibility for people's lives.

Whether or not to stop public transport in Kyiv during air raid alerts: why there are no stop-shelters and what deputies propose29.01.25, 15:37 • 129121 view

Addendum

Recently, the head of the KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, previously stated that in the near future the capital plans to resolve the issue of public transportation during alarms.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyiv
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising