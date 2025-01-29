KCMA chief on stopping public transport during alarms: need to reconsider this decision

If the decision to stop public transport during air raids in Kyiv were implemented in full and private transport was also stopped, then it would make sense. However, this decision needs to be reconsidered and the best option found. This was stated by the head of KCMA Timur Tkachenko during a roundtable discussion on "Ensuring reliable operation of public transport during air alerts in Kyiv," UNN reports.

"In my opinion, this issue needs to be examined in more detail. I would like to state my position that the safety of Kyiv residents is paramount, but at the same time, we need to understand whether this decision (to stop public transport during air raids - ed.) leads to the safety of Kyiv residents. Because there is some analytics from specialized public organizations, there is analytical information from professional organizations involved in transport, which, in principle, the set of people on the streets is dangerous and, on the contrary, creates certain aspects that are not good," Tkachenko said.

According to him, during an air raid, people should be in a shelter or in a safe place.

"The economic justification and how much the city loses from this decision (to stop public transport during an alarm - ed.) are quite key here. Most importantly, if the decision was implemented in full and not only public but also private transport was stopped, then it would probably make sense. I believe that everyone should reconsider this decision and find the best option that would suit the people of Kyiv today," emphasized Tkachenko.

He emphasized that the decision should be balanced and revised, and this should be done in the near future.

In addition, he commented on the situation with shelters at bus stops in the capital, which are missing.

"Regarding the issue of shelters that should be located at bus stop complexes, this is also a big issue, because when I talked to representatives of the administration and the mayor, I was told that there are no relevant DBNs, although this is not true, because DBNs (State Building Standards - ed.) are used exclusively for construction, and we are talking about structures in accordance with DSTU and the experience of other cities, which is quite successful," Tkachenko said.

He emphasized that bus stops should not be glass.

"I will consider this on the agenda, because if we are talking about people getting off at bus stops, they should definitely not be glass, but at least provide some kind of security," Tkachenko added.

Mykola Povoroznyk, First Deputy Head of the KCSA, in his speech during the discussion roundtable , statedthat the decision to stop public transport during air alert was made in Kyiv by the City Defense Council in the summer of 2022, taking into account the recommendations of representatives of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, police and military, who are members of the Defense Council. It is allegedly not due to populism, but to responsibility for people's lives.

