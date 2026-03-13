KC-135 plane crash in Iraq - 4 US servicemen killed

Four US servicemen have died as a result of the crash of an American KC-135 refueling aircraft over Iraq. This was reported on the social network "X" by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), UNN reports.

Details

This happened on March 12 in western Iraq. In total, there were six crew members on board the aircraft - the deaths of four of them have been confirmed so far.

Rescue operations at the crash site are ongoing, and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated - stated the US command.

Context

An American KC-135 refueling aircraft, which was participating in the US military campaign against Iran, crashed over western Iraq. According to preliminary data, the crash occurred in "friendly airspace."

Recall

NATO air defense forces neutralized an Iranian missile in Turkish airspace.