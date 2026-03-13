KC-135 plane crash in Iraq - 4 US servicemen killed

$44.160.1950.960.02
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
March 12, 09:38 PM • 26410 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
March 12, 04:05 PM • 57053 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 52969 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
March 12, 03:26 PM • 79620 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 40586 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 27082 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
March 12, 01:11 PM • 20929 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
March 12, 11:13 AM • 23840 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
March 12, 09:02 AM • 40529 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Iran does not plan to close the Strait of Hormuz – country's representative to the UNMarch 13, 03:14 AM
Billionaire Thiel's lectures on the Antichrist sparked controversy in the VaticanMarch 13, 04:00 AM
US allowed to buy Russian oil at sea for 30 daysMarch 13, 04:13 AM
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 03:26 PM
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM
KC-135 plane crash in Iraq - 4 US servicemen killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

A US tanker aircraft with six crew members crashed in western Iraq. The deaths of four people have been confirmed, and an investigation into the circumstances is underway.

KC-135 plane crash in Iraq - 4 US servicemen killed

Four US servicemen have died as a result of the crash of an American KC-135 refueling aircraft over Iraq. This was reported on the social network "X" by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), UNN reports.

Details

This happened on March 12 in western Iraq. In total, there were six crew members on board the aircraft - the deaths of four of them have been confirmed so far.

Rescue operations at the crash site are ongoing, and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated

- stated the US command.

Context

An American KC-135 refueling aircraft, which was participating in the US military campaign against Iran, crashed over western Iraq. According to preliminary data, the crash occurred in "friendly airspace."

Recall

NATO air defense forces neutralized an Iranian missile in Turkish airspace.

Yevhen Ustimenko

