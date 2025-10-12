Kazakhstan introduces chemical castration for pedophiles before their release from prison

In Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Health has approved new rules: those convicted of sexual crimes against minors will undergo chemical castration six months before being released from prison to prevent repeat attacks, UNN reports, citing the local legal database.

Details

These changes were introduced by order of the Minister of Health dated October 1, 2025.

According to subparagraphs 3 and 5 of paragraph 1 of Article 91 of the Criminal Code, "a compulsory medical measure in the form of chemical castration will be applied to persons aged 18 and over who have committed a criminal offense against the sexual integrity of minors and are serving a sentence."

It is specified that castration is carried out at the place of imprisonment of persons. If a man is serving a sentence in another way - in a healthcare organization that provides outpatient psychiatric care.

AI model becomes a member of the board of directors of Kazakhstan's state fund

For persons convicted of crimes against the sexual integrity of minors, chemical castration will be performed six months before the end of their prison term. The administration of the correctional institution must send materials to the court no later than one year before release for a forensic psychiatric examination to determine whether the convicted person has mental disorders or a tendency to sexual violence.

At the same time, the new rules do not apply to those to whom compulsory medical measures have already been applied due to mental disorders that do not exclude sanity.

The order comes into force on October 17, 2025.

Pedophile and former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins dies in prison after attack