Pedophile and former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins dies in prison after attack

Kyiv

 • 1926 views

Ian Watkins, convicted of child sex offenses, has died in HMP Wakefield prison after an attack. West Yorkshire Police arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

Pedophile and former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins dies in prison after attack

Ian Watkins, convicted of numerous sexual offenses against children, including attempted rape of an infant, has died in prison after being attacked by other inmates. West Yorkshire Police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins dies after prison attack

- prison sources confirmed, the publication writes.

West Yorkshire Police said two men, aged 25 and 43, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Watkins was serving a 29-year sentence at HMP Wakefield for sexual offenses against children. He was imprisoned in December 2013 for a series of sexual offenses against children, including attempted rape of an infant, the BBC writes.

Police said they were called to the prison on Saturday morning with reports of an attack on an inmate, who was immediately pronounced dead.

A Prison Service spokesperson said they were aware of an incident at the prison but could not "provide further comment while police investigations are ongoing."

Previous attacks on the singer

Earlier, in August 2023, Watkins had already been attacked in prison, but his injuries were not life-threatening. The attack at Wakefield prison occurred less than two weeks after the publication of a report on the institution, which noted that the level of violence there had "significantly increased."

The Chief Inspector of Prisons' report states:

Many prisoners told us they felt unsafe, especially older men convicted of sexual offenses, who are increasingly sharing the prison with a growing number of younger inmates.

Watkins admitted attempted rape and sexual assault of a child under 13, but pleaded not guilty to rape. He also admitted conspiracy to rape a child, three charges of sexual assault involving children, seven charges related to photographing, making or possessing indecent images of children, and one charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image containing bestiality.

In 2014, judges rejected Watkins' appeal to reduce his prison sentence. During sentencing, Judge Royce noted that "any decent person... would feel shock, disgust, and disbelief." The judge added that Watkins had a "corrupting influence" and showed a "complete lack of remorse."

Who is Ian Watkins

Watkins was once one of Wales' most famous musicians – the frontman of the rock band Lostprophets, formed in 1997 in Pontypridd. The band sold millions of albums worldwide but broke up immediately after Watkins' conviction in 2013.

Prosecutors described him as a man corrupted by fame, drugs, and power.

After the verdict, Des Mannion, the national head of the NSPCC in Wales, stated:

Watkins used his status and global fame as a means of manipulating people and sexually abusing children.

He added: "But we must still remember that this case is not about celebrities, but about victims. And these victims are children."

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Wales