Kate Hudson to receive "Pioneer of the Year" award from the Will Rogers Foundation

American actress and producer Kate Hudson will be honored with the "Pioneer of the Year" award from the Will Rogers Foundation. She will be one of the few women in the film industry to receive the organization's highest award, UNN reports referencing the Hollywood Reporter.

Details

The foundation noted that Hudson will be honored during the annual ceremony, which will take place on October 8 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Kate Hudson's influence extends beyond her outstanding contribution to the film industry. Her commitment to philanthropy and social causes inspires audiences around the world to be active in their communities and support each other in difficult times – said Will Rogers Foundation President Lisa Bunnell.

The foundation emphasized that this award has been presented to representatives of the film industry for over 75 years for exceptional dedication to charity and society.

Previous laureates include Tom Cruise, Kathleen Kennedy, Alan Horn, Michael D. Eisner, Cecil B. DeMille and others. Last year, the award was received by director Greta Gerwig, becoming only the second female director after Elizabeth Banks to be so honored.

Additionally

The Foundation reminded that the actress, in addition to her career in film and music, is engaged in business and public activities. She is the co-founder of the Fabletics and INBLOOM brands, as well as the author of New York Times bestsellers. She is a member of the board of directors of the Hawn Foundation's MindUp program, collaborates with the UN, Baby2Baby and Operation Smile.

The funds raised during the dinner will be transferred to the WRMPFF Pioneers Assistance Fund, which supports employees involved in distribution and film screenings.

Kim Novak to receive Venice Film Festival's highest award - "Golden Lion"