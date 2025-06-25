Kate Hudson to receive "Pioneer of the Year" award from the Will Rogers Foundation

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:47 PM • 30764 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 73436 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 83221 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 104182 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 118084 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 120967 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 90933 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 66312 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68966 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 61310 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
5.4m/s
48%
748mm
Popular news
Russia is preparing for war with NATO: ISW names likely datesJune 25, 12:27 AM • 14336 views
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured, residential buildings damagedJune 25, 12:59 AM • 10872 views
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"June 25, 02:03 AM • 19256 views
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - Navy03:14 AM • 12152 views
The enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 4432 views
Publications
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 70018 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 113158 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 117333 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 156897 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 184395 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
The Hague
United States
Iran
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 23384 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 32330 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 46355 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 121493 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 198670 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Hill
F-16 Fighting Falcon
The Guardian
Facebook

Kate Hudson to receive "Pioneer of the Year" award from the Will Rogers Foundation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

Kate Hudson will receive the "Pioneer of the Year" award from the Will Rogers Foundation on October 8 in Los Angeles for her contribution to the film industry, charity and social activities. The funds raised will go to support film industry workers through the WRMPFF Pioneers Assistance Fund.

Kate Hudson to receive "Pioneer of the Year" award from the Will Rogers Foundation

American actress and producer Kate Hudson will be honored with the "Pioneer of the Year" award from the Will Rogers Foundation. She will be one of the few women in the film industry to receive the organization's highest award, UNN reports referencing the Hollywood Reporter.

Details

The foundation noted that Hudson will be honored during the annual ceremony, which will take place on October 8 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Kate Hudson's influence extends beyond her outstanding contribution to the film industry. Her commitment to philanthropy and social causes inspires audiences around the world to be active in their communities and support each other in difficult times

– said Will Rogers Foundation President Lisa Bunnell.

The foundation emphasized that this award has been presented to representatives of the film industry for over 75 years for exceptional dedication to charity and society.

Previous laureates include Tom Cruise, Kathleen Kennedy, Alan Horn, Michael D. Eisner, Cecil B. DeMille and others. Last year, the award was received by director Greta Gerwig, becoming only the second female director after Elizabeth Banks to be so honored.

Additionally

The Foundation reminded that the actress, in addition to her career in film and music, is engaged in business and public activities. She is the co-founder of the Fabletics and INBLOOM brands, as well as the author of New York Times bestsellers. She is a member of the board of directors of the Hawn Foundation's MindUp program, collaborates with the UN, Baby2Baby and Operation Smile.

The funds raised during the dinner will be transferred to the WRMPFF Pioneers Assistance Fund, which supports employees involved in distribution and film screenings.

Kim Novak to receive Venice Film Festival's highest award - "Golden Lion"09.06.25, 15:31 • 3090 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
United Nations
Los Angeles
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9