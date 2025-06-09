Kim Novak to receive Venice Film Festival's highest award - "Golden Lion"

Legendary American actress Kim Novak will be awarded the honorary award, the highest distinction - the "Golden Lion" for lifetime achievement - at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, which will be held from August 27 to September 6. This is reported by Deadline, writes UNN.

Details

The festival will also host the world premiere of the documentary "Vertigo Kim Novak" directed by Alexandre Philippe, created in collaboration with the actress herself.

Kim Novak, known for the films "Vertigo", "Picnic" and "Bell, Book and Candle", commented on the award.

I am deeply touched to receive the prestigious "Golden Lion" award from such an authoritative film festival. To be honored for my entire career at this time in my life is a real dream. I will cherish every moment spent in Venice. It will fill my heart with joy - the actress noted.

The artistic director of the festival, Alberto Barbera, characterizing the actress, said that having become a movie star almost by accident, Kim Novak has become one of the most beloved icons of Hollywood in the 1950s.

She refused to submit to the studio system, independently chose roles, controlled her personal life, and defended the right to keep her own name, although she agreed to change her hair color - the same platinum blonde that became her trademark. She was independent, nonconformist and even created her own production company - Barbera noted.

He added that Kim Novak "impressed the audience not only with her beauty, but also with the depth of images that combined naivety and sensuality, calm and inner drama."

Among the directors she worked with are Billy Wilder ("Kiss Me, Stupid"), Otto Preminger ("The Man with the Golden Arm"), Robert Aldrich, George Sidney, Richard Quine. But her name is most associated with her role in Alfred Hitchcock's film "Vertigo", which became defining in her career.

Kim Novak was a star of the first magnitude in the 1950s, but in 1966 she retired from active acting. She only occasionally appeared on the screens, in particular in the film "The Mirror Crack'd" (1980) and the series "Falcon Crest" (1986–1987). After the film "Liebenstraum" (1991), she finally ended her career, settling on a ranch in Oregon, where she devoted herself to painting and caring for horses.

This year's festival will also honor the outstanding German director Werner Herzog.