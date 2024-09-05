ukenru
Kamala Harris' campaign agrees to rules for debate with Trump

Kamala Harris' campaign agrees to rules for debate with Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28636 views

Kamala Harris's campaign has accepted the terms of a debate with Donald Trump, including turning off the microphones. The first debate between the candidates will take place next week, on September 10, on ABC News.

Kamala Harris, a Democratic presidential candidate, has agreed to the debate rules that Republican Donald Trump insisted on. This includes turning off the microphones when it is not the candidate's turn to speak. This was reported by Reuters on Wednesday, September 4, citing a source, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that next week's debate will be the first between Trump and Harris.

According to the source, who requested anonymity, the Harris campaign is still hoping for moments when ABC News, which will host the September 10 debate, will be forced to turn on the microphones so the candidates can respond.

This weekend, Harris called on Trump to hold the debate with microphones on throughout the event. So-called “hot mics” can both help and hurt political candidates by capturing comments that were not always intended for the public. Muted microphones also prevent interruptions from opponents.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz and Republican candidate J.D. Vance have also agreed to debate on October 1 on CBS News.

Harris pledges support for Ukraine if elected US president23.08.24, 08:46 • 112071 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsElections 2014

