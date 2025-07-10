Justice must be achieved for Ukraine, which has been suffering from war for more than three years - Meloni

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
09:06 AM • 3177 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
05:46 AM • 12945 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:30 AM • 38484 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 20658 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 48729 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 140182 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 77912 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 83296 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 109546 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 60712 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+29°
4m/s
54%
742mm
Popular news
The number of injured in Kyiv has increased to 7 peopleJuly 10, 01:26 AM • 21055 views
Kyiv residents broadcast air defense operations during the night attack of "Shaheds" on social mediaJuly 10, 01:55 AM • 4768 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyed05:10 AM • 19501 views
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 meters06:16 AM • 8098 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed08:58 AM • 2899 views
Publications
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite 05:30 AM • 38484 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 56635 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 62825 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 69450 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 140182 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Rome
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 135731 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 265539 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 445257 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 274443 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 383179 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Sukhoi Su-30
TikTok
Shahed-136

Justice must be achieved for Ukraine, which has been suffering from war for more than three years - Meloni

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized the importance of achieving justice for Ukraine, which has been suffering from war for over three years. She also stressed the need to rebuild destroyed schools and hospitals.

Justice must be achieved for Ukraine, which has been suffering from war for more than three years - Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that it is extremely important to achieve justice for Ukraine, which has been suffering from Russia's aggressive war for more than three years. It is also important to rebuild war-damaged schools and hospitals, Meloni noted during her speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

Each of us is here to play our part in achieving our main goal – that justice be achieved, because for more than three years the Ukrainian people have been suffering. And now we must only imagine what needs to be restored, to rebuild Ukraine, as a free independent country

- Meloni stated.

Meloni added that it is now extremely important to help Ukraine rebuild schools and hospitals destroyed by the war.

Not only Ukraine must defend itself. We must all make efforts to achieve peace. But we must imagine what will happen after this. We must rebuild everything that was destroyed – schools, hospitals. This will be our message

- Giorgia Meloni emphasized.

The Italian leader emphasized that Russians continue their attacks against Ukraine, but they have not been able to achieve their brutal goals.

Russia is intensifying its attacks against Ukraine. They are attacking infrastructure that is extremely important for the population of Ukraine. This has been their goal since the beginning of the war – to bring destruction, hunger, fear. And they failed in this plan

- Meloni added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the conference on Ukraine's recovery in Rome. He will speak at the plenary session together with the leaders of Italy, Germany, the European Commission, and Poland.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Giorgia Meloni
European Commission
Italy
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9