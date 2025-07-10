Justice must be achieved for Ukraine, which has been suffering from war for more than three years - Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that it is extremely important to achieve justice for Ukraine, which has been suffering from Russia's aggressive war for more than three years. It is also important to rebuild war-damaged schools and hospitals, Meloni noted during her speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, as reported by UNN.

Each of us is here to play our part in achieving our main goal – that justice be achieved, because for more than three years the Ukrainian people have been suffering. And now we must only imagine what needs to be restored, to rebuild Ukraine, as a free independent country - Meloni stated.

Meloni added that it is now extremely important to help Ukraine rebuild schools and hospitals destroyed by the war.

Not only Ukraine must defend itself. We must all make efforts to achieve peace. But we must imagine what will happen after this. We must rebuild everything that was destroyed – schools, hospitals. This will be our message - Giorgia Meloni emphasized.

The Italian leader emphasized that Russians continue their attacks against Ukraine, but they have not been able to achieve their brutal goals.

Russia is intensifying its attacks against Ukraine. They are attacking infrastructure that is extremely important for the population of Ukraine. This has been their goal since the beginning of the war – to bring destruction, hunger, fear. And they failed in this plan - Meloni added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the conference on Ukraine's recovery in Rome. He will speak at the plenary session together with the leaders of Italy, Germany, the European Commission, and Poland.