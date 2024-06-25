The plane carrying WikiLeaks founder Assange is due to arrive in the Northern Mariana Islands, where a court case is expected , which has been going on for many years and covers several continents after the publication of a number of classified documents. Writes UNN with reference to Voice of America.

Details

Wikileaks founder and Australian journalist Julian Assange is heading to the Northern Mariana Islands after being released from custody as part of a British extradition order. On this way, he landed in Thailand, due to a technical stop.

In the Mariana Islands, Assange is due to stand trial. There, the prosecutor's office will demand a sentence of 62 months in prison, but this is equivalent to the time that the Australian journalist has already served in Belmarsh high-security prison (Great Britain).

According to a letter from the US Department of Justice filed in court, Assange had to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to illegally obtain and disseminate classified national defense information under the Espionage Act.

The Wikileaks founder is expected to return to his native Australia after pleading guilty and sentencing.

Help

The hearing will be held in Saipan due to Assange's opposition to travel to the continental United States, as well as due to the court's proximity to Australia.

Addition

Assange is considered a hero by some in the world, Voice of America notes. The journalist revealed military events in Iraq and Afghanistan. Among the files published by WikiLeaks was a video of the 2007 Apache helicopter attack on the city of Baghdad. Eleven people were killed then, including two Reuters journalists.

Recall

UNN reported that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was released from prison in the UK.

This used to be known, now The High Court of London praised the guilt of WikiLeaks official Julian Assange.