Judge exposed for bribery in Dnipropetrovsk region
Kyiv • UNN
A judge of a city-district court in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was exposed for receiving an unlawful benefit in exchange for an acquittal. He was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Anti-corruption activists claim that the judge demanded a bribe for acquitting the accused in a criminal proceeding.
UNN reports with reference to the SAPO press service.
Details
On August 4, 2025, by order of the head of the SAPO, the prosecutor informed a judge of the city-district court of Dnipropetrovsk region about suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit.
His actions were qualified under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Within the investigation, it was established that the judge promised to acquit a person whose case was under his consideration for an agreed amount of money.
After receiving the funds, the judge made the corresponding decision. The investigation is currently ongoing.
Recall
The court chose a preventive measure for the director of the UAV manufacturing enterprise in the form of detention with an alternative of depositing 2 million UAH bail.
NABU and SAP exposed large-scale corruption in the procurement of UAVs and EW: 4 people detained, including a People's Deputy and National Guard servicemen02.08.25, 17:51 • 5467 views