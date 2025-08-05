$41.790.03
Judge exposed for bribery in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

A judge of a city-district court in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was exposed for receiving an unlawful benefit in exchange for an acquittal. He was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Anti-corruption activists claim that the judge demanded a bribe for acquitting the accused in a criminal proceeding.

UNN reports with reference to the SAPO press service.

Details

On August 4, 2025, by order of the head of the SAPO, the prosecutor informed a judge of the city-district court of Dnipropetrovsk region about suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit.

His actions were qualified under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Within the investigation, it was established that the judge promised to acquit a person whose case was under his consideration for an agreed amount of money.

- informs the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

After receiving the funds, the judge made the corresponding decision. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Recall

The court chose a preventive measure for the director of the UAV manufacturing enterprise in the form of detention with an alternative of depositing 2 million UAH bail.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Dnipro
Ukraine