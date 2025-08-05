Judge exposed for bribery in Dnipropetrovsk region

Anti-corruption activists claim that the judge demanded a bribe for acquitting the accused in a criminal proceeding.

On August 4, 2025, by order of the head of the SAPO, the prosecutor informed a judge of the city-district court of Dnipropetrovsk region about suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit.

His actions were qualified under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Within the investigation, it was established that the judge promised to acquit a person whose case was under his consideration for an agreed amount of money. - informs the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

After receiving the funds, the judge made the corresponding decision. The investigation is currently ongoing.

