Jude Law's son struck a chord with his father at the Vanity Fair party in London

Jude Law's 27-year-old son, Rafferty, looked like a "spitting image" of his famous father on Wednesday night as he posed on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party in London, UNN reports citing the Daily Mail.

Details

The actor looked elegant in a gray suit. Rafferty paired an elegant blazer and matching pants with a black open-collar shirt while posing for photos at the party.

He was in a good mood, beaming with a smile for the cameras at the star-studded event held at the Four Seasons Hotel.

