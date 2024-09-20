Jihadists kill dozens of people in Mali: attacks on military targets
In Mali, 77 to 100 people were killed and 255 wounded in a series of jihadist attacks. The attacks targeted a military training center and the capital's airport, and were claimed by a group affiliated with al-Qaeda.
In Mali, dozens of people have been killed in a series of attacks by a jihadist group. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.
According to the information, the number of victims ranges from 77 to 100 people. In addition, at least 255 people were injured in the attacks.
The attacks, which began on Tuesday, targeted a military police training center and the capital's airport. A group affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attacks.
