Jihadists kill dozens of people in Mali: attacks on military targets

In Mali, dozens of people have been killed in a series of attacks by a jihadist group. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the number of victims ranges from 77 to 100 people. In addition, at least 255 people were injured in the attacks.

Recall

The attacks, which began on Tuesday, targeted a military police training center and the capital's airport. A group affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Loss of wagner veterans in ambush in Mali is a setback for russian campaign in Africa - Reuters