Loss of wagner veterans in ambush in Mali is a setback for russian campaign in Africa - Reuters

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118070 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120570 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196608 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152581 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152380 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142702 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197490 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112407 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186315 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105078 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 88223 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 64178 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 42918 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 71898 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 49629 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196609 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197490 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186315 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213141 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201302 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 5966 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149479 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148740 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152850 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143786 views
Loss of wagner veterans in ambush in Mali is a setback for russian campaign in Africa - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13195 views

Reuters has identified 23 missing and 2 captured wagnerites in Mali, including veterans of the battles in Ukraine, Libya and Syria. This loss exposes the dangers for russian mercenaries in the region.

Among the dozens of wagner mercenaries who died in Mali in July were russian war veterans who fought in Ukraine, Libya and Syria. Reuters writes about this with reference to interviews with their relatives and a review of social media, UNN reports.

Details

The newspaper writes that the loss of experienced fighters exposes the dangers faced by russian mercenaries working for military juntas in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

The defeat in Mali raises doubts that moscow, which has admitted to funding wagner and incorporating many of its fighters into the Defense Ministry's forces, will be able to achieve more than Western and UN troops.

Reuters identified 23 soldiers who went missing and two more who were captured by Tuareg in Mali. Some of them survived the siege of Bakhmut in Ukraine, while others served in Libya, Syria and other countries. At least one of them is a former russian soldier. The 23 missing wagner men were identified through relatives who wrote to the official wagner chat room on Telegram, checking their names against social media accounts, publicly available data, and facial recognition software. All the relatives received calls from wagner recruiters on August 6 to inform them that their husbands had gone missing, the group said in a statement.

One of the relatives of the deceased wagner told Reuters that her son was recruited in 2022 in prison, where he was serving a drug sentence. He fought in Ukraine, then traveled to Africa to join his former commander. Among the most experienced men was 48-year-old alexander lazarev, a veteran of the russian army who fought in the wars against Chechen separatists in the 1990s and 2000s, according to his wife's posts on the wagner channel.

Reuters was unable to confirm the total number of casualties among the wagnerians. One video, out of more than 20 sent to Reuters by a Tuareg rebel spokesman, shows at least 47 bodies, mostly white men, in military uniforms lying in the desert. Reuters has verified the location and date of the video.

Facial recognition software was used to identify two other men captured by Tuareg based on photos and video of the ambush published by Tuareg sources. Tuareg rebels posted videos and photos of the two captives on social media. Mohamed Elmauloud Ramadan, a spokesman for the rebel alliance, confirmed that the men were held captive by the rebels as of late August.

Recall

After the death of Prihodzhin in August last year, wagner employees were invited to join a newly created group called the African Corps under the russian ministry of defense.

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

