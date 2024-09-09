Son of Russian oligarch and mother of ex-Wagner leader Prigozhin may be exempt from EU sanctions

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119347 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122039 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199187 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153943 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153100 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143022 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198766 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112432 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187428 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105097 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Son of Russian oligarch and mother of ex-Wagner leader Prigozhin may be exempt from EU sanctions

Son of Russian oligarch and mother of ex-Wagner leader Prigozhin may be exempt from EU sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21151 views

EU ambassadors plan to remove Nikita Mazepin and Violetta Prigozhina from the sanctions list. The EU Legal Service considers their cases to be “weak cases” to maintain the restrictions.

This week, the European Union (EU) may remove Formula 1 racer Nikita Mazepin, son of Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, and Violetta Prigozhina, mother of the late Wagner mercenary leader, from the sanctions list.

This was reported by sources of Radio Free Europe (RFE), UNN reports.

Details

European Union ambassadors are to remove Nikita Mazepin and Violetta Prigozhina from the bloc's sanctions list this week. EU diplomats tell RFE/RL that a compromise has been reached that will keep the sanctions in place. Context: Every six months, the sanctions list must be extended by unanimous consensus of the 27 EU member states. This time, however, two individuals will be removed from the blacklist.

EU does not recognize Russia's illegal “elections” in occupied Crimea - statement09.09.24, 14:09 • 22060 views

It was proposed to exclude Mazepin and Prigozhina, as the EU legal service, which monitors the judicial aspects of Brussels' sanctions policy, considers them “weak cases.

For reference

Nikita Mazepin is the son of Belarusian-Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, who is the majority shareholder and head of Uralchem.

In 2016, Nikita Mazepin became a Formula 1 driver, then signed a contract with the Force India team, according to which he became a development driver for the team.

In 2020, Mazepin found himself at the center of a scandal when he posted a video on social media of himself harassing a girl. Later, Mykyta Mazepin apologized and deleted the video, while fans demanded that he be excluded from the “royal race” participants.

Image

After the start of Russia's major invasion of Ukraine, the European Union imposed sanctions on several thousand individuals and legal entities from Russia. Nikita Mazepin was among them. However, the racer won a court case in the EU in early 2024. The court ruled to lift the sanctions against Nikita Mazepin, but the son of a major businessman remained on the list of sanctioned persons. The reason is as follows: the court's decision applies exclusively to an earlier period of sanctions, but Brussels updated the lists with new criteria.

Zelensky wants to punish traitors abroad: which politicians and oligarchs fled Ukraine during the war26.08.24, 19:05 • 187990 views

Violetta Prigozhina is the mother of the late Russian oligarch and Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin; she is an artist and art gallery owner. She won her trial in 2024 but remains subject to sanctions.

Prigozhin, who had long been a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died along with nine other people in a mysterious plane crash in August 2023, two months after he announced an uprising at the head of his private army, the Wagner Group, which seized part of Rostov-on-Don and was advancing toward Moscow.

Sanctions against Russia and air defense: in one day, Foreign Minister Sibiga held talks with 13 partners of Ukraine07.09.24, 17:55 • 62752 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World

